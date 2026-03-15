'Border 2' OTT release date is out
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 1997 classic, hits Netflix on March 20.
Directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa in key supporting roles.
When and where to watch 'Border 2'
Netflix is your go-to for streaming Border 2 starting March 20.
The movie's already made waves at the box office with its fresh take on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and a star-packed cast.
About 'Border 2'
Unlike the original, Border 2 dives into action across multiple war fronts, showcasing India's Army, Navy, and Air Force during the conflict.
The film has been a commercial hit, raking in over ₹449 crore worldwide.