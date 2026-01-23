'Border 2': Morning shows canceled due to late content delivery

Sunny Deol 's highly anticipated film, Border 2 , was released on Friday. However, the excitement has been dampened in some cities as the movie was not delivered to theaters on time, resulting in the cancellation of morning shows. Despite this setback, exhibitors reportedly commenced screenings at 10:00am.

Delay details 'Border 2' was not ready Film Information reported that the final version of Border 2 was not ready until late Thursday night. Delivery platforms such as UFO Moviez informed theaters about the delay in content delivery, which affected screenings in certain parts of India. A senior trade person told the publication, "The content is expected by midnight... Given the content status, morning shows look very difficult."

Show cancelations 'Border 2' morning shows canceled, exhibitors eyeing 10:00am slot Hindustan Times cited a WhatsApp message from UFO Moviez, the download for Border 2 was scheduled to begin at 6:30am. Given the film's runtime of 192 minutes, it could take up to four hours for the movie to be ready for screening. As a result, morning shows at 8:00am and 9:00am were canceled in some cities.

