Sonu Nigam defends 'Border 2' songs amid Javed Akhtar's criticism

Song recreation 'Can't imagine 'Border' without the song' Nigam, who originally sang Sandese Aate Hain, has re-recorded the song for Border 2 under its new title Ghar Kab Aaoge. The song retains its original melody but features new lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Nigam posted a video on Instagram, saying, "Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs." "But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can't imagine Border without the song."

Film significance Nigam emphasized the importance of 'Border' franchise In the video, Nigam also reflected on his journey with the Border franchise. He revealed that he attended the premiere of the original film in 1997 and is now at the premiere of its sequel in 2026. "I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years," he said, thanking audiences for their continued love.

