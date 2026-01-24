Sonu Nigam defends 'Border 2' songs amid Javed Akhtar's criticism
The much-awaited film Border 2 was released in theaters on Friday. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, and has taken a solid start at the box office. However, the reimagining of Sandese Aate Hain has sparked a debate between nostalgia and originality in Hindi cinema. Lyricist Javed Akhtar recently criticized this trend as "intellectual and creative bankruptcy." Now, singer Sonu Nigam has responded to Akhtar's remarks.
Nigam, who originally sang Sandese Aate Hain, has re-recorded the song for Border 2 under its new title Ghar Kab Aaoge. The song retains its original melody but features new lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Nigam posted a video on Instagram, saying, "Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs." "But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can't imagine Border without the song."
In the video, Nigam also reflected on his journey with the Border franchise. He revealed that he attended the premiere of the original film in 1997 and is now at the premiere of its sequel in 2026. "I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years," he said, thanking audiences for their continued love.
Nigam also spoke about the importance of telling stories based on real events. He said, "Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction." "These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory." He added that Akhtar would love Mitte Ke Bete, a new song from Border 2, calling it a tribute to soldiers and the nation. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and also features Ahan Shetty and Mona Singh.