'Border 2' trailer: Sunny Deol leads a star-packed war drama
Entertainment
The Border 2 trailer just dropped on Army Day, bringing back the spirit of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
Sunny Deol returns as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty for some serious action across land, air, and sea.
The film is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.
What's inside the trailer?
We get a mix of powerful one-liners (like Deol's "Hai jurratt..." ), intense battle scenes led by each star, and glimpses of their emotional lives—with romantic subplots for all four leads.
There's also a nod to the original Border, with the original song recreated and Sunny repeating an iconic line in promotions, and some slick VFX that ramp up the scale.