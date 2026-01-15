'Border 2' trailer: Sunny Deol's war cry is back
The Border 2 trailer just dropped, bringing a fresh tribute to the real-life heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
Sunny Deol returns in action mode, leading a cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Expect intense VFX battles, emotional family moments, and some classic patriotic punchlines.
What's in the trailer?
Deol steps into Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler's shoes with lines like "Hai jurratt...," while Varun Dhawan leads the charge on the ground as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.
Diljit Dosanjh takes to the skies as Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty handles things at sea.
The trailer also gives a peek into the soldiers' family lives with Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.
Release details
Directed by Anurag Singh and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 lands in theaters on 23 January 2026.