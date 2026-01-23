Why Boman Irani is thanked in 'Border 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Border 2, which was recently released, has been generating a lot of buzz. One of the reasons for this excitement is the mention of veteran actor Boman Irani in the opening credits under "Special Thanks." This has led to speculation among viewers about his possible cameo in the film. However, Bollywood Hungama revealed that Irani's contribution to Border 2 is not through an on-screen appearance but rather through a voiceover.
Voiceover contribution
Irani's voiceover sets the stage for 'Border 2'
The film Border 2 begins with a narration that sets the context of the 1971 conflict in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and its escalation into a full-scale war between India and Pakistan. Irani's deep baritone voice adds gravitas to this opening sequence, enhancing viewers' understanding of the historical events that follow. His contribution is thus crucial in establishing the tone and context for the rest of the film.
Film details
'Border 2' features a star-studded cast and crew
Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, which also revolved around the 1971 war. The new film features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. It is produced by JP Dutta (along with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta) and helmed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. Interestingly, both films revolve around different battles during the same war.