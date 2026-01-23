Why Boman Irani is thanked in 'Border 2'

Why did Boman Irani get a special thanks

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:40 pm Jan 23, 2026

The much-anticipated film Border 2, which was recently released, has been generating a lot of buzz. One of the reasons for this excitement is the mention of veteran actor Boman Irani in the opening credits under "Special Thanks." This has led to speculation among viewers about his possible cameo in the film. However, Bollywood Hungama revealed that Irani's contribution to Border 2 is not through an on-screen appearance but rather through a voiceover.