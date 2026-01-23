'Border 2' not about about war, says Suniel Shetty
What's the story
As Ahan Shetty's Border 2 released on Friday, his father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty shared an emotional note. He called the original film more than just a movie, saying, "Border was never just a film I acted in." "It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling." The actor took to Instagram to share a reel featuring scenes from his 1997 film Border and its sequel, with the song Mitti Ke Bete playing in the background.
Father-son bond
Shetty's emotional message to Ahan
Shetty wrote, "Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle, not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage." "This film isn't about glory. This film isn't about war. It's a reminder of why peace exists." "A border isn't where the country ends, it's where courage begins. And some stories don't stay on screen, they stay in the spine of a nation." "May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for."
Film details
'Border' was a star-studded affair
Border 2 is based on the 1971 war and true events, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. The original Border, released in 1997, was a blockbuster hit. It starred an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Shetty himself, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film also featured Tabu and Pooja Bhatt.