Box office: 'Aadu 3' collects ₹66 crore worldwide in week

Producer Vijay Babu thanks fans for support

The movie kicked off strong with packed theaters over the weekend (earning ₹7.15 crore on Saturday (74% occupancy) and ₹7.10 crore on Sunday with similar occupancy levels), though things slowed down during the weekdays.

Producer Vijay Babu gave a heartfelt shoutout to fans for their support, saying their enthusiasm helped keep momentum going even as collections dipped midweek.

Starring Jayasurya, Aadu 3's success shows just how much audiences are loving it right now.