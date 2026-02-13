Box office: Abishan-Anaswara's 'With Love' is a massive surprise
With Love, a Tamil teen romantic comedy directed by first-timer Madhan and starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, is winning hearts across India.
Released on February 3, 2026, this low-budget love story about young romance has connected with audiences and become one of the year's biggest surprises.
The film has turned out to be a blockbuster
The film pulled in ₹13.41 crore during its first week—₹11.67 crore from Tamil screens and ₹1.73 crore from Telugu versions.
Its gross stands at ₹15.82 crore in India, all from a modest ₹4 crore budget.
That's a massive 235% return on investment, making it 2026's most profitable Tamil movie so far—even outshining bigger films like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.
If you like feel-good love stories, watch it!
With steady earnings all week (peaking at ₹3.2 crore on Sunday), With Love has become a super hit for its cast and debut director Madhan.
If you're into feel-good stories about young love or want to support fresh talent in Tamil cinema, this one might be worth checking out!