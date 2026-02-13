Box office: Abishan-Anaswara's 'With Love' is a massive surprise

The film pulled in ₹13.41 crore during its first week—₹11.67 crore from Tamil screens and ₹1.73 crore from Telugu versions. Its gross stands at ₹15.82 crore in India, all from a modest ₹4 crore budget. That's a massive 235% return on investment, making it 2026's most profitable Tamil movie so far—even outshining bigger films like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

If you like feel-good love stories, watch it!

With steady earnings all week (peaking at ₹3.2 crore on Sunday), With Love has become a super hit for its cast and debut director Madhan.

If you're into feel-good stories about young love or want to support fresh talent in Tamil cinema, this one might be worth checking out!