Box office: 'Ashakal Aayiram' continues to draw crowds

Looking at film in numbers

The film has collected ₹6.26cr net in India by Day 14, adding ₹17L on its latest day. It started with ₹0.46cr on Day 1 (alternate estimates put Day 1 at ₹0.60cr) and picked up momentum over its opening weekend.

Globally, it's earned $142K so far—most of that from the UAE.

In India, average theater occupancy sits around 8%, with night shows peaking at over 11%.