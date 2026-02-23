Box office: 'Ashakal Aayiram' continues to draw crowds
"Ashakal Aayiram," a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by G Prajith, is still drawing crowds two weeks after release.
Starring Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, the film follows Ajeesh, a social media buff dreaming of stardom when a movie crew lands in his neighborhood.
Looking at film in numbers
The film has collected ₹6.26cr net in India by Day 14, adding ₹17L on its latest day. It started with ₹0.46cr on Day 1 (alternate estimates put Day 1 at ₹0.60cr) and picked up momentum over its opening weekend.
Globally, it's earned $142K so far—most of that from the UAE.
In India, average theater occupancy sits around 8%, with night shows peaking at over 11%.
Is it the right pick for you?
If you're into feel-good family comedies or enjoy stories about chasing big dreams, this one's worth checking out.
One reviewer gave it 3.25/5 and especially liked the heartfelt father-son dynamic at its core.
It's been called a solid pick for anyone looking for some light-hearted fun with emotional moments sprinkled in.