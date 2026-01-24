'Border 2' beats 'Dhurandhar,' earns ₹30cr on opening day

The much-awaited war drama Border 2 , starring Sunny Deol , Varun Dhawan , Diljit Dosanjh , and Ahan Shetty, has opened to a solid response at the box office. The film collected around ₹30 crore nett in India on its opening day (Friday), comfortably surpassing pre-release expectations, per Sacnilk. This performance places it at the 28th position on Bollywood's all-time highest opening-day collections chart.

Box office battle 'Border 2' surpassed 'Dhurandhar's opening day collection The film's ₹30 crore debut beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which collected ₹27 crore on its opening day. However, it fell short of the massive opening record of Gadar 2 (₹40 crore), which remains one of the biggest box office debuts in recent years. The estimated gross collection for Border 2's first day stands at approximately ₹35 crore.

Audience engagement 'Border 2' witnessed steady growth in occupancy Occupancy figures for Border 2 show a steady growth pattern throughout the day. Morning shows opened on a slower note, but footfalls picked up as the day progressed. Overall Hindi occupancy for the film stood at 32.1%, with night shows recording the highest numbers at 48.06%. This suggests positive word of mouth and walk-in audiences driving late-evening shows.

