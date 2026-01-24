'Border 2' beats 'Dhurandhar,' earns ₹30cr on opening day
What's the story
The much-awaited war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has opened to a solid response at the box office. The film collected around ₹30 crore nett in India on its opening day (Friday), comfortably surpassing pre-release expectations, per Sacnilk. This performance places it at the 28th position on Bollywood's all-time highest opening-day collections chart.
Box office battle
'Border 2' surpassed 'Dhurandhar's opening day collection
The film's ₹30 crore debut beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which collected ₹27 crore on its opening day. However, it fell short of the massive opening record of Gadar 2 (₹40 crore), which remains one of the biggest box office debuts in recent years. The estimated gross collection for Border 2's first day stands at approximately ₹35 crore.
Audience engagement
'Border 2' witnessed steady growth in occupancy
Occupancy figures for Border 2 show a steady growth pattern throughout the day. Morning shows opened on a slower note, but footfalls picked up as the day progressed. Overall Hindi occupancy for the film stood at 32.1%, with night shows recording the highest numbers at 48.06%. This suggests positive word of mouth and walk-in audiences driving late-evening shows.
Future projections
'Border 2' is a major tentpole release of 2026
The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark over its opening weekend. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It also stars Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh in supporting roles and received mixed reviews upon release.