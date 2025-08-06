Next Article
Box office buzz: 'Coolie' races past $1 million in pre-sales
Rajinikanth's next film, Coolie, is making serious waves in North America—over $1 million in pre-sales and 40,000+ premiere tickets already snapped up. With a cast featuring Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Nagarjuna, the hype is real.
Meanwhile, War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR) is trailing far behind at just $200K in US advance sales.
The numbers show Coolie has a clear edge heading into its opening weekend.
'Monica' is everywhere right now
Anirudh Ravichander's hit song "Monica" is everywhere right now and has helped fuel Coolie's momentum even more.
Between Rajinikanth's legendary status, an all-star lineup, and a chart-topping soundtrack, it looks like Coolie could be set for a massive box office run in North America.