Box office buzz: 'Coolie' races past $1 million in pre-sales Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Rajinikanth's next film, Coolie, is making serious waves in North America—over $1 million in pre-sales and 40,000+ premiere tickets already snapped up. With a cast featuring Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Nagarjuna, the hype is real.

Meanwhile, War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR) is trailing far behind at just $200K in US advance sales.

The numbers show Coolie has a clear edge heading into its opening weekend.