'The Trial' S02 teaser: Kajol returns as Noyonika
Kajol is back as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, with Season 2 dropping September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar.
Picking up right where things left off, the show follows Noyonika's shift from housewife to lawyer as she faces new personal and courtroom challenges after her husband's scandal.
Season 2 promises more courtroom drama and personal challenges
If you enjoyed Season 1 or love legal dramas, there's more to look forward to—Season 2 brings back familiar faces like Karanvir Sharma and Kubbra Sait.
Kajol calls this season a "labor of love," promising a deeper dive into Noyonika's growth and even tougher choices ahead.
Expect more twists around law, loyalty, and family drama as the story gets even more intense.