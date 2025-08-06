'The Trial' S02 teaser: Kajol returns as Noyonika

Season 2 promises more courtroom drama and personal challenges

If you enjoyed Season 1 or love legal dramas, there's more to look forward to—Season 2 brings back familiar faces like Karanvir Sharma and Kubbra Sait.

Kajol calls this season a "labor of love," promising a deeper dive into Noyonika's growth and even tougher choices ahead.

Expect more twists around law, loyalty, and family drama as the story gets even more intense.