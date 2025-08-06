'Alien: Earth' review—FX's new sci-fi is a corporate nightmare

The show has received a fair amount of critical acclaim

The show stands out for mixing creepy monster moments with big ideas about identity and artificial life.

Reviewers have praised its unique creature designs, striking visuals, and Jeff Russo's moody score.

With a strong 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's earning props for tackling corporate greed and consciousness—even if some wish the pacing was tighter.

Both Chandler's performance as Wendy and Timothy Olyphant's role are getting special shout-outs from fans and critics alike.