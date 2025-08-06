Next Article
Box office: Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' rules charts
"Thalaivan Thalaivii," starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, is off to a flying start—earning over ₹75 crore worldwide just 12 days after its July 25 release.
The romantic drama, directed by Pandiraaj, has quickly become a box office favorite among fans.
Here's everything to know about film
The film follows a couple navigating love and challenges, with Sethupathi playing a cook and Menen as his partner.
There's a good mix of comedy, action, and heartfelt moments—plus Yogi Babu adds to the fun in a supporting role.
This is the second time Sethupathi and Menen have teamed up on screen.
If you missed it in theaters, no worries: it'll be streaming on Prime Video after its run.