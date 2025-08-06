Amruta Khanvilkar wins her 1st MSFA award Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Amruta Khanvilkar just scored her first Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Actress, thanks to her standout role in Chandramukhi.

The ceremony, which celebrated both the 60th and 61st editions, brought together big names from Marathi cinema.

Even though Amruta is currently abroad, she called the win a huge honor from her home state.