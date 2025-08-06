Next Article
Amruta Khanvilkar wins her 1st MSFA award
Amruta Khanvilkar just scored her first Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Actress, thanks to her standout role in Chandramukhi.
The ceremony, which celebrated both the 60th and 61st editions, brought together big names from Marathi cinema.
Even though Amruta is currently abroad, she called the win a huge honor from her home state.
Amruta's gratitude toward the win
The Maharashtra State Film Awards have been recognizing top talent in Marathi films since 1963, shining a spotlight on regional stories and creativity.
Amruta shared how grateful she feels for everyone who's supported her journey, saying the love for Chandramukhi has been overwhelming and inspiring for future projects.