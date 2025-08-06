Box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' struggles to stay afloat
Vijay Deverakonda's latest action drama, Kingdom, kicked off with high hopes and a star-studded cast including Satyadev, Venkatesh, and debutante Bhagyashri Borse.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promised big thrills but hasn't quite kept up its momentum after opening day.
Day-wise breakdown of 'Kingdom'
Kingdom started strong with ₹18 crore net on day one (July 31), but collections quickly dropped—₹7.5 crore on Saturday and ₹6.67 crore on Sunday—ending the first weekend at ₹40.90 crore net.
Monday saw a major dip with just ₹2 crore, bringing the total to about ₹44.40 crore net by August 6.
Did you know?
While Kingdom did better than Deverakonda's recent films like Liger and The Family Star, it couldn't beat Kushi's lifetime collection of ₹48.26 crore net.
If you missed it in theaters or are just curious, Kingdom will be heading to Netflix soon for streaming.