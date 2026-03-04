Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' dominates pre-sales, beats 'Toxic' Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Ranveer Singh's next big action film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is already making a splash in the US with over $400,000 in opening weekend pre-sales.

The sequel is still 15 days away from release and has sold 7,600 tickets across nearly 600 screens—pretty impressive for a Bollywood release stateside.