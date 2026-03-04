Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' dominates pre-sales, beats 'Toxic'
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's next big action film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is already making a splash in the US with over $400,000 in opening weekend pre-sales.
The sequel is still 15 days away from release and has sold 7,600 tickets across nearly 600 screens—pretty impressive for a Bollywood release stateside.
'Dhurandhar 2' could mark Ranveer's biggest opening in the US
Pre-sales just jumped by 93% overnight, hitting $129,600 for premieres alone. With Toxic delayed, Dhurandhar 2 is getting even more attention.
If this pace keeps up, it could beat the first film's US box office and push Ranveer Singh's global star power even higher.