Box office buzz: Ranveer-Sanjay's 'Dhurandhar 2' expected to mint crores
Dhurandhar 2, the much-awaited sequel to last year's spy thriller, is out now.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, the film continues the story from December's hit.
It's available in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Film's release date, paid previews
Timed to coincide with spring festivals such as Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Dhurandhar 2 landed just after Yash's Toxic was delayed to June.
Paid previews kicked off March 18 with a massive rollout: approximately 10,000 shows across about 6,000 screens in India.
Experts expect over ₹100 crore on Day 1 in India
Advance bookings have been huge: US premieres alone crossed $100,000 (about ₹83 lakh), with North America making up $70,000; even ongoing Middle East tensions didn't slow things down.
Trade experts are expecting over ₹100 crore on Day 1 in India and a weekend haul of ₹150 to ₹200 crore.