Box office buzz: Ranveer-Sanjay's 'Dhurandhar 2' expected to mint crores Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Dhurandhar 2, the much-awaited sequel to last year's spy thriller, is out now.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, the film continues the story from December's hit.

It's available in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.