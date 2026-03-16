Box office: Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' crosses $100 million mark

Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is making waves, a historical drama about Shakespeare and his wife Agnes dealing with the loss of their son in late 16th-century England. Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, and co-written with Maggie O'Farrell, the film has been a hit since its North American release in 2025.

Looking at the film in numbers Hamnet has earned $100.6 million worldwide as of March 15, 2026, with $75.2 million internationally (and $24.1 million in North America) as of March 15, 2026.

The UK led overseas earnings at about $25.19 million, followed by Spain (~$8.13 million) and France (~$4.17 million).

It's still just behind Eternal Sunshine, which had a worldwide gross of $73.3 million and a North America gross of $34.4 million.

'Hamnet' is up for 8 Oscars The film is up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Zhao, and Jessie Buckley is nominated for Best Actress after winning big at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards.

The Oscars are happening now at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre.