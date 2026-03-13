Box office collection: Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' in crunch numbers

The movie opened at ₹7.28 crore (gross) — equivalent to ₹7.00 crore (net) but quickly dropped to ₹3.50 crore (net) on day two. Its first weekend totals — Thu-Sun (Day 1-4): ₹20.15 crore (net); Fri-Sun (Day 2-4): ₹13.15 crore (net). Week 1 total (Thu-Wed Day1-7) is ₹24.25 crore (net). Week 2 collection: ₹5.87 crore (net), a decline of approximately 75.8% from Week 1 (₹24.25 crore). Ikkis ended its India run at ₹31.85 crore net (₹38.15 crore gross), adding only an implied ₹3.50 crore from overseas for a worldwide total of ₹41.65 crore.

OTT update: Where to watch 'Ikkis'

Missed it in theaters?

Ikkis is already available for rent on Prime Video and has been available to Prime subscribers since February 26, 2026, so you can catch this real-life hero's story from your couch if you're curious!