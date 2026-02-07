Box office collection: 'Ashakal Aayiram' opens to decent numbers
Entertainment
Malayalam film Ashakal Aayiram, led by Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, kicked off with ₹51 lakh worldwide on Day 1 (₹46 lakh from India).
While it began quietly, viewers are loving its emotional ending and light-hearted humor.
Word of mouth is helping the film
Social media is buzzing about the heartfelt moments and solid production values. The chemistry between Jayaram and Kalidas is winning hearts, especially among family audiences.
With positive word of mouth, the film looks set for even better numbers over the weekend.