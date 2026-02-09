Box office collection: 'Chiru's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' nears ₹285cr
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi's latest film, "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," keeps pulling crowds even in its fourth weekend, with total earnings hitting ₹285cr worldwide (₹243cr in India and ₹42cr overseas) as of February 9, 2026.
The movie's theatrical run is almost over, and it's heading to digital platforms this Wednesday after a smooth ride with barely any competition.
Regional breakdown of film's earnings
The film has made a huge splash in Telugu-speaking areas, raking in about ₹214.5cr and landing as the seventh highest-grossing movie there.
Even on day 28, it brought in ₹1.5cr—just behind "Baahubali 2" for a fourth Sunday record.
It now stands as Coastal Andhra's fourth biggest hit and ranks eighth in Nizam, holding strong despite some tough rivals at release.