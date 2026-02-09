Box office collection: 'Chiru's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' nears ₹285cr

Regional breakdown of film's earnings

The film has made a huge splash in Telugu-speaking areas, raking in about ₹214.5cr and landing as the seventh highest-grossing movie there.

Even on day 28, it brought in ₹1.5cr—just behind "Baahubali 2" for a fourth Sunday record.

It now stands as Coastal Andhra's fourth biggest hit and ranks eighth in Nizam, holding strong despite some tough rivals at release.