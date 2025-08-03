Next Article
Box office collection: 'Dhadak 2' struggles to impress
'Dhadak 2,' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and directed by Shazia Iqbal, hit theaters on August 1 as a follow-up to the 2018 hit.
Despite the buzz, it managed just ₹7.25 crore in its first two days—a pretty lukewarm opening.
There's still some hope that weekend crowds might help turn things around.
Competing with these big releases
The film isn't having an easy time with other big releases out right now. ' Son of Sardaar 2' pulled in ₹14.5 crore in just two days, leaving 'Dhadak 2' behind.
Meanwhile, the romantic drama 'Saiyaara' is about to cross ₹300 crore, and even the animated movie 'Mahavtar Narasimha' is holding strong in its second week—making this a tough weekend for any new release trying to stand out.