'Ibrahim's a nepo kid, as am I': 'Sarzameen' director Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

Kayoze Irani, director of Sarzameen, is backing Ibrahim Ali Khan after people called him a "nepo kid."

Irani said, "Yes, I know that Ibrahim is a nepo kid as am I. He's come into the spotlight and put himself on a pedestal where he's allowing the country to judge him."

He added that privilege comes with public scrutiny, and Ibrahim is learning to handle it.