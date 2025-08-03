'Ibrahim's a nepo kid, as am I': 'Sarzameen' director
Kayoze Irani, director of Sarzameen, is backing Ibrahim Ali Khan after people called him a "nepo kid."
Irani said, "Yes, I know that Ibrahim is a nepo kid as am I. He's come into the spotlight and put himself on a pedestal where he's allowing the country to judge him."
He added that privilege comes with public scrutiny, and Ibrahim is learning to handle it.
On 'Sarzameen's reception and reviews
Sarzameen, which dropped July 25 on JioHotstar, marks Irani's directorial debut. The film stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran and explores family ties against the Kashmir conflict.
Reviews have been mixed—some found the story predictable—but Irani says he's grateful for support from veteran actors and hopes viewers will keep an open mind.
Irani on online trolling
Irani pointed out that while Kajol and Prithviraj are already established, both he and Ibrahim are still proving themselves.
He called out harsh online comments from people who haven't even seen the film as "mean and nasty," saying hard work is their only answer to negativity.