Next Article
National Awards: IIMA professor's documentary on organ donation wins
"God, Vultures and Human," a documentary produced by IIMA professor Rajesh Chandwani, won Best Documentary at the 71st National Film Awards.
Directed by Rishiraj Agarwal, the film spotlights Organ Transplant Coordinators (OTCs)—the unsung heroes who make organ donations possible in India.
How the film spotlights OTCs
The doc dives into real stories of OTCs juggling tough emotions and tricky logistics as they connect donor families, hospitals, police, and forensic teams.
Chandwani dedicated the award to these coordinators, saying their work deserves recognition.
Screened at festivals in India and abroad, the film is all about raising awareness for organ donation—and giving credit to those quietly saving lives behind the scenes.