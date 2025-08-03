Next Article
'Fantastic Four' dominates box office, 'Bad Guys 2' comes 2nd
Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is still the big winner at theaters, pulling in $11.7 million just on Friday and hitting a $170 million total so far.
With stars like Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, it's set to finish the weekend close to $198 million.
Other movies in top 5
"The Bad Guys 2" made a strong debut in second place with $9.17 million and could reach nearly $23 million by Sunday.
The new "Naked Gun" sequel landed third, while "Superman" dropped to fourth but has now crossed the $300 million mark overall.
Rounding out the top five is "Jurassic World Rebirth," showing there's plenty of competition at the movies right now.