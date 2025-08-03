'Fantastic Four' dominates box office, 'Bad Guys 2' comes 2nd

Other movies in top 5

"The Bad Guys 2" made a strong debut in second place with $9.17 million and could reach nearly $23 million by Sunday.

The new "Naked Gun" sequel landed third, while "Superman" dropped to fourth but has now crossed the $300 million mark overall.

Rounding out the top five is "Jurassic World Rebirth," showing there's plenty of competition at the movies right now.