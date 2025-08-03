Tim Burton's 'Batman,' 'Batman Returns' are returning to theaters
Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) are getting a special one-night-only theatrical comeback on August 25, 2025.
These remastered classics will play in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at over 160 AMC Dolby Cinema locations.
Right after, Casper—the first movie with a fully CGI lead—returns to theaters from October 3 through Halloween for its 30th anniversary.
Where to book tickets for the movies
Both Batman movies will only be showing at AMC Theaters with Dolby Cinema tech for that extra sharp picture and immersive sound.
Tickets for Batman and Casper can be picked up directly from AMC's website.
Other classic movies making a comeback
If you're into classic franchises, the Spider-Man trilogy swings back into theaters on September 26, while Star Wars is set for a special 50th-anniversary re-release in April 2027.
Looks like retro movie nights are officially a thing!