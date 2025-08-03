Tim Burton's 'Batman,' 'Batman Returns' are returning to theaters Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) are getting a special one-night-only theatrical comeback on August 25, 2025.

These remastered classics will play in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at over 160 AMC Dolby Cinema locations.

Right after, Casper—the first movie with a fully CGI lead—returns to theaters from October 3 through Halloween for its 30th anniversary.