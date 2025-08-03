National Film Awards: 'Shyamchi Aai,' 'Aatmapamphlet' win big Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

Marathi movies made a big splash at the 71st National Film Awards, with "Shyamchi Aai," "Aatmapamphlet," and "Naal 2" picking up major wins.

"Shyamchi Aai" was named Best Marathi Feature Film for its heartfelt take on family life in rural India, while Ashish Bende's debut, "Aatmapamphlet," stood out for its honest look at growing up and pushing boundaries.