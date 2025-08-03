Next Article
National Film Awards: 'Shyamchi Aai,' 'Aatmapamphlet' win big
Marathi movies made a big splash at the 71st National Film Awards, with "Shyamchi Aai," "Aatmapamphlet," and "Naal 2" picking up major wins.
"Shyamchi Aai" was named Best Marathi Feature Film for its heartfelt take on family life in rural India, while Ashish Bende's debut, "Aatmapamphlet," stood out for its honest look at growing up and pushing boundaries.
'Naal 2' also takes home several awards
"Naal 2" grabbed Best Children's Film and its young stars—Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Bhargav Jagtap—shared the Best Child Artist award with Kabir Khandare from "Gypsy."
It's a proud moment for Marathi cinema, showing how fresh stories and new voices are getting noticed.