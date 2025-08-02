Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser out—what's new
Marvel just dropped the teaser for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and fans get a first look at Tom Holland's new suit.
The design leans into classic comic book vibes—think bright red and bold blue, a cleaner spider emblem, and hexagonal fabric texture with tension seams.
Film's story, crew, and release date
The story picks up after everyone forgets Peter in "No Way Home," following him as he gets back to basics.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film promises an emotional, grounded take.
Filming kicked off in Glasgow (standing in for NYC), and it's set to hit theaters July 31, 2026.
Cast and Spidey's new suit
Tom Holland returns as Spidey with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal (as Punisher), and Sadie Sink joining the cast.
The teaser hints Peter might be making his own suit again—classic style, personal touch.