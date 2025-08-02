Next Article
'KPop Demon Hunters,' 'Expedition 33' are pop culture phenomena
Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" and the game "Expedition 33" have quickly become favorites since their early 2025 release.
The film's soundtrack is getting major love—think Oscar buzz—and the game is already tipped for big awards later this year.
Both are inspiring creators to take more risks
"KPop Demon Hunters" has even out-streamed BTS and Blackpink on Spotify, sparking viral trends and fans asking for more.
Over in gaming, "Expedition 33" brings a fresh spin to classic turn-based RPGs, offering something new in a sea of sequels and reboots.
Both are inspiring creators to take more risks with original ideas.