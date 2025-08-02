Next Article
Tamil actor-comedian Madhan Bob (71) dies; colleagues pay tributes
Madhan Bob, a beloved face in Tamil cinema known for his comedic roles and infectious laugh, has passed away at 71 after health struggles.
He died at his home in Adyar on Saturday evening, leaving behind a legacy that fans and colleagues say is truly irreplaceable.
His career and impact on fans
Bob starred in hits like Vaaname Ellai, Thevar Magan, and Poove Unakkaaga, and even appeared in Malayalam and Hindi films.
Many also remember him as the witty judge from TV's Asathapovadhu Yaaru.
Director's assistant N. Mohan recalled how Bob's signature laughter was impressive, making him a favorite both on set and off-screen.