'IT: Welcome to Derry': Cast, plot, release date
HBO Max is bringing a new horror series, IT: Welcome to Derry, set to premiere in October 2025.
This nine-episode prequel dives into Pennywise's origins and the creepy history of Derry in the 1950s.
Bill Skarsgard is back as Pennywise, joined by Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Madeleine Stowe, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.
Plot and streaming details
The show digs into parts of Stephen King's story that fans haven't seen on screen before—like the burning of the Black Spot nightclub, an event that deeply affected Derry's Black community.
By exploring these untold stories and expanding on both the book and movies, Welcome to Derry promises fresh chills for horror fans.
Indian viewers can catch all episodes on JioHotstar.