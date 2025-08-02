Next Article
Kartik Aaryan gets FWICE warning over US event
FWICE (the Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has urged Kartik Aaryan not to attend an Indian Independence Day event in Houston, USA.
The reason? The venue—a Pakistani-owned restaurant—will also host Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations just a day earlier, raising concerns for the federation.
FWICE's letter to Aaryan, Ali
FWICE sent letters to both Aaryan and singer Javed Ali, suggesting they might not have realized the organizers' backgrounds.
They encouraged both stars to reconsider their participation and highlighted how important it is for artists to be aware of the events they join, especially when it comes to representing their country.