Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur': Cast, plot, teaser release date Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Farhan Akhtar is stepping into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in "120 Bahadur," a film inspired by the real-life Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War.

The teaser arrives August 5, 2025, promising a look at how 120 Indian soldiers, led by Bhati—a Param Vir Chakra awardee—stood their ground against overwhelming odds.