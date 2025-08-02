Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur': Cast, plot, teaser release date
Farhan Akhtar is stepping into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in "120 Bahadur," a film inspired by the real-life Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War.
The teaser arrives August 5, 2025, promising a look at how 120 Indian soldiers, led by Bhati—a Param Vir Chakra awardee—stood their ground against overwhelming odds.
Raashii Khanna joins Akhtar in '120 Bahadur'
Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai to capture those dramatic high-altitude battlefields, "120 Bahadur" brings in an Oscar-winning action team and UK's Snow Business for next-level war scenes.
Raashii Khanna joins Akhtar in a key role.
The movie hits theaters November 21, 2025—definitely one to watch if you're into epic true stories.