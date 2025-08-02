NewsBytes Recommends: 'Coolie' trailer—Rajinikanth's slick avatar, action, and style

Meet the cast and crew

Aamir Khan joins the cast as Dahaa, with big names like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj also on board.

Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music for Sun Pictures.

Coolie hits theaters August 14 with an A certificate and will go head-to-head with War 2.

The movie's songs—like Chikitu and Monica—are already trending online.