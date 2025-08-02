Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Coolie' trailer—Rajinikanth's slick avatar, action, and style
The Coolie trailer just landed, and it's all about Rajinikanth in a slick new avatar as Deva—a former gold smuggler who's back in action using tech hidden inside golden watches.
Anticipate fast-paced action, clever one-liners, and some seriously stylish visuals based on the film's genre and description.
Meet the cast and crew
Aamir Khan joins the cast as Dahaa, with big names like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj also on board.
Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music for Sun Pictures.
Coolie hits theaters August 14 with an A certificate and will go head-to-head with War 2.
The movie's songs—like Chikitu and Monica—are already trending online.