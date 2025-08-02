Next Article
Kalabhavan Navas laid to rest; brother Niyas Backer stands by family
Kalabhavan Navas, the beloved mimicry artist and actor, was laid to rest at Aluva Town Juma Masjid on Saturday.
Fans, friends, and film industry colleagues gathered in large numbers to pay their respects.
His brother and fellow actor Niyas Backer stood by the family as hundreds visited his home for a final farewell.
Navas's death and tributes
Navas passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening while filming in Chottanikkara—he was found unresponsive in his hotel room and couldn't be revived at the hospital. The suspected cause is heart failure.
Tributes poured in from artists and political leaders, who remembered how Navas helped bring mimicry into Kerala's cinema spotlight.