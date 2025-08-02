Next Article
Akon to return to India for 3-city tour this November
Akon is coming back to India for a three-city tour this November 2025, bringing his biggest hits to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai on November 9, 14, and 16.
Known for tracks like "Chammak Challo" and "Criminal" from Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One, he's ready to light up Indian stages again.
Ticket details and Akon's thoughts
Tickets drop August 10 on District by Zomato (with early access for HSBC cardholders from August 8).
Organizers promise a celebration fans won't forget.
Akon's excited too—he calls India "like a second home" thanks to all the love he's received here.