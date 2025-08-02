Akon to return to India for 3-city tour this November Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Akon is coming back to India for a three-city tour this November 2025, bringing his biggest hits to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai on November 9, 14, and 16.

Known for tracks like "Chammak Challo" and "Criminal" from Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One, he's ready to light up Indian stages again.