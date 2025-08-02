Sydney Sweeney's jeans campaign sparks debate, but sales soar
Sydney Sweeney's new American Eagle campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," is under fire for its play on the word "genes."
Some online critics say it hints at eugenics and even draw parallels to old propaganda.
Despite the uproar, American Eagle saw a 10% sales boost and stood by the ad.
Critics and supporters weigh in on the campaign
While some people called out the campaign as tone-deaf, others felt Sweeney was just expressing her individuality.
Through it all, she's kept busy—balancing acting gigs, brand deals with names like Miu Miu and Armani, and running her own production company.
From career to love life, Sweeney is always in spotlight
Sweeney's private life is also trending: she reportedly ended her engagement earlier this year and has been spotted with different rumored partners.
Whether it's career moves or relationship rumors, she keeps everyone talking.