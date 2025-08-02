Sydney Sweeney's jeans campaign sparks debate, but sales soar Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Sydney Sweeney's new American Eagle campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," is under fire for its play on the word "genes."

Some online critics say it hints at eugenics and even draw parallels to old propaganda.

Despite the uproar, American Eagle saw a 10% sales boost and stood by the ad.