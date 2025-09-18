Bobby Deol reveals why he signed Aryan's 'Bads of Bollywood'
What's the story
Bobby Deol is playing a starring role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In an interview with ETimes, he spoke about his role and why he accepted it. He also revealed that he was Gauri Khan's favorite actor at one point! Meanwhile, the show is now streaming on Netflix.
Actor's perspective
Deol on why he accepted Khan's series
When asked if being Gauri's favorite actor influenced his casting, Deol said, "I'm so happy that I was her favorite actor at that point." He added, "What made it more special was that it was Shah Rukh Khan's son's first step into this industry." "When I got the phone call...they just said Red Chillies is producing it and Aryan is directing it and they want me for the character. I said I'm doing it."
Director's skills
Deol praises Khan, says he's a name to reckon with
Deol also praised Khan's talent, saying he has his own identity and will surpass all the pressure of being Shah Rukh's son. "When I worked with Aryan, I can say that he is a name to reckon with." "He has his own identity, and I think he's going to surpass all the pressure people expect him to be under," he said. The show also features cameos by industry superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh.