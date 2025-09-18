Bobby Deol reveals why he signed Aryan's 'Bads of Bollywood'

When asked if being Gauri's favorite actor influenced his casting, Deol said, "I'm so happy that I was her favorite actor at that point." He added, "What made it more special was that it was Shah Rukh Khan 's son's first step into this industry." "When I got the phone call...they just said Red Chillies is producing it and Aryan is directing it and they want me for the character. I said I'm doing it."

Director's skills

Deol praises Khan, says he's a name to reckon with

Deol also praised Khan's talent, saying he has his own identity and will surpass all the pressure of being Shah Rukh's son. "When I worked with Aryan, I can say that he is a name to reckon with." "He has his own identity, and I think he's going to surpass all the pressure people expect him to be under," he said. The show also features cameos by industry superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh.