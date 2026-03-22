Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' earns ₹339.27cr in 3 days
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, an action-packed sequel directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has made huge waves since its March 19 release.
With a gripping undercover espionage plot and supported by actors such as Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, the film is quickly becoming a must-watch for action-thriller fans.
'Dhurandhar 2' dominates the box office
The movie pulled in ₹339.27 crore across India in its first three days including paid previews, one of Bollywood's highest-ever openings.
Paid previews alone brought ₹43 crore, while day 1 saw ₹102.55 crore (68% occupancy), day 2 dipped to ₹80.72 crore (63%), and day 3 soared to ₹113 crore (82%).
Globally, it earned ₹236.63 crore on opening day, making it the second-biggest Indian opener after Pushpa 2.
North America set new records too, with about $2.002 million from premiere shows in the US and Canada.
Our recommendation for the weekend
If you're into high-stakes action thrillers with top-notch performances and love seeing Bollywood break records, Dhurandhar 2 is definitely worth checking out this weekend.