Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' earns ₹339.27cr in 3 days

'Dhurandhar 2' dominates the box office

The movie pulled in ₹339.27 crore across India in its first three days including paid previews, one of Bollywood's highest-ever openings.

Paid previews alone brought ₹43 crore, while day 1 saw ₹102.55 crore (68% occupancy), day 2 dipped to ₹80.72 crore (63%), and day 3 soared to ₹113 crore (82%).

Globally, it earned ₹236.63 crore on opening day, making it the second-biggest Indian opener after Pushpa 2.

North America set new records too, with about $2.002 million from premiere shows in the US and Canada.