Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' mints ₹52.7cr in India
Ranveer Singh is back as agent Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theaters on March 19.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. It's a follow-up to the blockbuster Dhurandhar.
Paid previews set new records
Paid previews alone brought in ₹44 crore net and about ₹52.7 crore gross in India; paid-preview gross across all versions has been reported at around ₹50 crore, and North American previews earned about US$1.44 million, surpassing the previous paid-preview record (₹25 crore) by roughly 75%.
The film opened on about 6,000 screens in India, with extensive international showings.
Film is already a hit with South stars
This time, Ranveer's character faces off against powerful gang leaders and ISI agents.
The film is getting love for its action and patriotic vibe: stars like Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda have already praised its energy and impact.