Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' mints ₹52.7cr in India

Paid previews set new records

Paid previews alone brought in ₹44 crore net and about ₹52.7 crore gross in India; paid-preview gross across all versions has been reported at around ₹50 crore, and North American previews earned about US$1.44 million, surpassing the previous paid-preview record (₹25 crore) by roughly 75%.

The film opened on about 6,000 screens in India, with extensive international showings.