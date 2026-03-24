Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' mints ₹829.76 crore globally
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is an action-packed spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer Singh leading as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into the feared Hamza Ali Mazari.
The film brings together a strong cast (Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt) and follows Rangi's rise from a local gangster to the 'king of Lyari' while working undercover as an Indian spy, blending high-stakes drama with an emotional backstory.
Film's collection in numbers
The movie's worldwide gross was reported in the high hundreds of crores (for example, about ₹700 crore in four days and roughly ₹829.76 crore after five days).
It kicked off with ₹102.55 crore on opening day (March 19). Day two brought in ₹80.72 crore and Day three collections were reported between ₹113 crore and ₹126.27 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' is a must-watch
If you're into fast-paced thrillers and epic transformation stories, Dhurandhar 2 is definitely worth checking out.
With its star-studded cast and non-stop action breaking box office records left and right, it's got plenty to keep you hooked, even if you're not usually into spy movies.