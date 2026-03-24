Box office collection: 'Dhurandhar 2' mints ₹829.76 crore globally

Film's collection in numbers

The movie's worldwide gross was reported in the high hundreds of crores (for example, about ₹700 crore in four days and roughly ₹829.76 crore after five days).

It kicked off with ₹102.55 crore on opening day (March 19). Day two brought in ₹80.72 crore and Day three collections were reported between ₹113 crore and ₹126.27 crore.