Box office collection: Karunas's 'Youth' earns 18% profit

'Youth' is Kollywood's 2nd-biggest opener of 2026

Youth opened strong with ₹3.6 crore on Day one (making it Kollywood's second biggest opener of 2026), followed by ₹3.5 crore on Day two.

With steady occupancy around 35%, its two-day net is ₹7.1 crore (grossing up to ₹8.37 crore) against a ₹6 crore budget—already earning an 18% profit and set to cross ₹10 crore globally soon.