Box office collection: Karunas's 'Youth' earns 18% profit
Youth, a Tamil romantic comedy-drama directed by Ken Karunas, hit theaters on March 19 and quickly found its audience.
Starring Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anishma Anilkumar, and Devadarshini, the film mixes coming-of-age vibes with lighthearted humor as it follows teenagers navigating relationships.
It's Karunas's directorial debut and arrived during the Ugadi holiday, plus some solid word-of-mouth didn't hurt.
'Youth' is Kollywood's 2nd-biggest opener of 2026
Youth opened strong with ₹3.6 crore on Day one (making it Kollywood's second biggest opener of 2026), followed by ₹3.5 crore on Day two.
With steady occupancy around 35%, its two-day net is ₹7.1 crore (grossing up to ₹8.37 crore) against a ₹6 crore budget—already earning an 18% profit and set to cross ₹10 crore globally soon.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into feel-good rom-coms or want to catch some fun chemistry, especially Suraj Venjaramoodu's comic timing, Youth is worth checking out.
It stands out for its relatable story and ensemble cast, even alongside other releases.