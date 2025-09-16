Next Article
Box office collection: 'Lokah' enters ₹100cr club in India
Entertainment
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is making waves at the box office.
Released on August 28, 2024, this Malayalam superhero film has already raked in ₹122 crore across India—way past its ₹30 crore budget.
Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Lokah is proving to be a massive hit.
'Lokah' is still enjoying its theatrical run
Even with a slight dip among Telugu viewers, Lokah is still going strong in Kerala. The film keeps pulling crowds for evening and night shows—Monday night saw theater occupancy peak at nearly 47%.
With stars like Naslen K Gafoor and Vijayaraghavan joining Kalyani, Lokah has become one of the most profitable films of the year.