Box office collection: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' nears ₹200 crore mark
Mahavatar Narsimha is a mythological animated action drama directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions.
Released on July 25 in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, it's the first chapter of a planned seven-part series inspired by Lord Vishnu's avatars.
The film blends Indian mythology with high-quality animation and has quickly become a major talking point.
Major success story in the making!
The movie has already earned over ₹182 crore worldwide as of August 10 and is closing in on the ₹200 crore milestone. Its Hindi version crossed ₹100 crore net in just 16 days.
Special weekends like Raksha Bandhan gave its box office a big boost, followed by another ₹22.75 crore on day 17.
The film's popularity is especially strong in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.
A must-watch for animation and mythology fans
Mahavatar Narsimha isn't just breaking records—it's now a major success in the Indian animated film industry.
Its success shows that homegrown animated stories can pull big crowds across languages and formats (2D/3D).
If you're curious about Indian mythology or want to see what all the buzz is about, this one might be worth checking out!