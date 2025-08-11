Box office: 'Dhadak 2' struggles to impress, mint only ₹20cr

After 10 days in theaters, Dhadak 2 has collected around ₹20.75 crore at the Indian box office . On Day 10 alone, it made just ₹1.75 crore.

Competing releases and their impact on 'Dhadak 2'

Even though Sunday saw Hindi occupancy peak at nearly 46% by evening (up from just over 12% in the morning), Dhadak 2 is facing tough competition from other big releases like Son of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara.

This crowded box office seems to be making it hard for Dhadak 2 to stand out.