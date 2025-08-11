Box office: 'Dhadak 2' struggles to impress, mint only ₹20cr
Dhadak 2, a romantic drama directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, adapts the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.
Alongside them, the cast features Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva.
Despite its emotional storyline and fresh pairing, the movie hasn't quite clicked with audiences as expected.
Looking at film in numbers
After 10 days in theaters, Dhadak 2 has collected around ₹20.75 crore at the Indian box office.
On Day 10 alone, it made just ₹1.75 crore.
Competing releases and their impact on 'Dhadak 2'
Even though Sunday saw Hindi occupancy peak at nearly 46% by evening (up from just over 12% in the morning), Dhadak 2 is facing tough competition from other big releases like Son of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara.
This crowded box office seems to be making it hard for Dhadak 2 to stand out.
Is 'Dhadak 2' worth your time?
If you're into heartfelt dramas or want to see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri together on screen, Dhadak 2 could be worth checking out—just don't expect a blockbuster experience this time around.