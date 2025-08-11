Next Article
'The Gilded Age' S03 finale: Where to watch it
The Gilded Age wraps up its third season tonight with episode eight, "My Mind Is Made Up," airing at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.
Expect answers about George Russell's fate after the ambush, plus a final look at all the Russell family drama in 1880s New York.
Streaming options and cable details
Catch the finale live on HBO or stream it on HBO Max.
Plans start at $9.99/month with ads, $16.99/month for ad-free, or $20.99/month for the ultimate tier.
Annual deals and bundles with Hulu or Disney+ are also options.
Season 4 is coming!
This season has been packed—think Larry and Marian's strained romance, Peggy's romance with a doctor, and Bertha chasing social status.
Good news: HBO confirmed a fourth season is coming soon (details still under wraps).