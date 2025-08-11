'Avengers: Doomsday': James Marsden on returning as Cyclops Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

James Marsden is suiting up again as Cyclops for Avengers: Doomsday. He called it "a real blast" and said returning felt like "a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map."

Marsden joked, "I've spent 20 years listening to people say, 'When are you coming back?' I'm dead. Well, maybe not."