'Avengers: Doomsday': James Marsden on returning as Cyclops
James Marsden is suiting up again as Cyclops for Avengers: Doomsday. He called it "a real blast" and said returning felt like "a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map."
Marsden joked, "I've spent 20 years listening to people say, 'When are you coming back?' I'm dead. Well, maybe not."
'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature these X-Men actors
Avengers: Doomsday, dropping December 18, 2026, is bringing together Fox's X-Men and Marvel Studios for the first time ever.
Alongside Marsden's Cyclops, you'll see legends like Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast).
This builds on recent MCU moves to welcome X-Men characters back into the fold.
Marsden's long-awaited return
Marsden first played Cyclops in 2000 and last had a major role nearly two decades ago before his character was killed off.
He popped up briefly in Days of Future Past (2014), but Avengers: Doomsday marks his true return—something fans have been waiting for since forever.