Next Article
'Elle': Cast, plot, release date of Reese Witherspoon's new series
Reese Witherspoon is bringing us Elle, a new series that dives into Elle Woods's high school days before she became the pink-loving law student we know from Legally Blonde.
Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle, with Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries leading the creative team.
Cast and crew details
If you're a Legally Blonde fan or just love coming-of-age comedies, this one's for you.
The cast features June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle's parents, plus James Van Der Beek as Dean Wilson.
Filming just wrapped, and the show lands on Amazon Prime Video in summer 2026—so get ready to see how Elle's iconic journey really began!